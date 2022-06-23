Kreuzer 1864 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1864 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2176 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

