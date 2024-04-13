Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1863 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,66 - 0,88 g
- Diameter 13,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1863
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1863 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1030 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 750. Bidding took place November 9, 2023.
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
