Kreuzer 1863 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1863 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1030 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 750. Bidding took place November 9, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (7)