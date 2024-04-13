Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1863 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Kreuzer 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,66 - 0,88 g
  • Diameter 13,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1863 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1030 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 750. Bidding took place November 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1863 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Württemberg Kreuzer 1863 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1863 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Württemberg Kreuzer 1863 at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

