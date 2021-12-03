Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1862 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,66 - 0,88 g
- Diameter 13,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1862
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
