Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1862 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Kreuzer 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,66 - 0,88 g
  • Diameter 13,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1862 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Stare Monety (1)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1862 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Württemberg Kreuzer 1862 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1862 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search