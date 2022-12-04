Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1861 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Kreuzer 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Numismatik Zöttl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,66 - 0,88 g
  • Diameter 13,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1861 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the Numismatik Zöttl auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place December 4, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Zöttl (2)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1861 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Württemberg Kreuzer 1861 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Württemberg Kreuzer 1861 at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1861 at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1861 at auction Heritage Eur - May 24, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Kreuzer 1861 at auction Heritage Eur - November 23, 2013
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 23, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1861 at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2013
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1861 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search