Kreuzer 1861 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1861 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the Numismatik Zöttl auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place December 4, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (2)