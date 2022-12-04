Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1861 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,66 - 0,88 g
- Diameter 13,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1861
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1861 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the Numismatik Zöttl auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place December 4, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Heritage Eur (3)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
