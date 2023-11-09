Kreuzer 1860 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1860 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 531 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

