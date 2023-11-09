Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1860 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,66 - 0,88 g
- Diameter 13,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1860
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1860 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 531 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
