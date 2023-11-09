Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1860 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Kreuzer 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,66 - 0,88 g
  • Diameter 13,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1860 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 531 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1860 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1860 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1860 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1860 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1860 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1860 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1860 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1860 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1860 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

