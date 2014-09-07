Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1859 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Kreuzer 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,66 - 0,88 g
  • Diameter 13,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1859 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1174 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place January 14, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (3)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1859 at auction BAC - April 23, 2018
Seller BAC
Date April 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1859 at auction BAC - September 5, 2017
Seller BAC
Date September 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1859 at auction BAC - December 16, 2016
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1859 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1859 at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

