Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1856 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Kreuzer 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,66 - 0,86 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1338 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 30, 2015.

Württemberg Kreuzer 1856 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1856 at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1856 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1856 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1856 at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1856 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1856 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1856 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1856 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1856 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1856 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1856 at auction Stephen Album - April 15, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 15, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1856 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1856 at auction BAC - June 5, 2018
Seller BAC
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1856 at auction BAC - October 26, 2017
Seller BAC
Date October 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1856 at auction BAC - March 22, 2017
Seller BAC
Date March 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1856 at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1856 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

