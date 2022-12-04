Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1856 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,66 - 0,86 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1856
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1338 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 30, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
