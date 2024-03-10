Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1855 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Kreuzer 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,66 - 0,86 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1855 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 924 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,200. Bidding took place June 23, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1855 at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1855 at auction Numismatica Luciani - April 25, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1855 at auction Frühwald - July 3, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date July 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1855 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Kreuzer 1855 at auction Frühwald - April 2, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

