Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1855 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,66 - 0,86 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1855
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1855 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 924 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,200. Bidding took place June 23, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Frühwald (2)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
