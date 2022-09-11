Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1854 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Kreuzer 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,66 - 0,86 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1854 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6972 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1854 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - September 11, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1854 at auction Stephen Album - April 15, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 15, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1854 at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1854 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - May 30, 2012
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 30, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

