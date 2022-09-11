Kreuzer 1854 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1854 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6972 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

