Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1853 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Kreuzer 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,66 - 0,86 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1853 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1334 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place October 29, 2022.

Württemberg Kreuzer 1853 at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1853 at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1853 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 1, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1853 at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1853 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 23, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1853 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 2, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1853 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1853 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1853 at auction Heritage - May 9, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2010
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

