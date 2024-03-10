Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1853 (Württemberg, William I)
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,66 - 0,86 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1853
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1853 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1334 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place October 29, 2022.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
