Kreuzer 1853 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1853 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1334 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place October 29, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) XF (1) VF (3) F (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) Service NGC (1)