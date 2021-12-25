Kreuzer 1852 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1852 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1463 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place June 18, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1)