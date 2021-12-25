Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1852 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Kreuzer 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,66 - 0,86 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1852 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1463 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place June 18, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1852 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 25, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1852 at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

