Kreuzer 1851 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1851 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1795 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition AU (3) XF (1)