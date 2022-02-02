Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1851 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Kreuzer 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,66 - 0,86 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1851 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1795 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1851 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Württemberg Kreuzer 1851 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1851 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1851 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1851 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1851 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search