Kreuzer 1851 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,66 - 0,86 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1851
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1851 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1795 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
