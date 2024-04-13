Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1849 (Württemberg, William I)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1849 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 4. Bidding took place April 13, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search