Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1849 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Kreuzer 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Petra Klein

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,66 - 0,86 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1849 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 4. Bidding took place April 13, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1849 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1849 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search