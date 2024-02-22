Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1847 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Kreuzer 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,66 - 0,86 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1847 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1793 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (8)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1847 at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1847 at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1847 at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1847 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1847 at auction Russiancoin - October 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1847 at auction Russiancoin - February 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1847 at auction Russiancoin - June 25, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 25, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1847 at auction Russiancoin - February 20, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1847 at auction Russiancoin - November 28, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

