Kreuzer 1847 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1847 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1793 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) No grade (8)