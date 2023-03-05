Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1845 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Kreuzer 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,66 - 0,86 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1845 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2154 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Württemberg Kreuzer 1845 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1845 at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
Württemberg Kreuzer 1845 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - May 30, 2012
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 30, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1845 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

