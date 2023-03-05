Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1845 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,66 - 0,86 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1845
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1845 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2154 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
