Kreuzer 1845 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1845 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2154 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

