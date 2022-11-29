Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1839 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Kreuzer 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,66 - 0,86 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1839 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13331 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 77. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Sonntag (1)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1839 at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Search