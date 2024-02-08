Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1838 W (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,147)
- Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1838
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1838 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1334 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 23, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
