Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1838 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1838 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Kreuzer 1838 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,147)
  • Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1838 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1334 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 23, 2020.

Württemberg Kreuzer 1838 W at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1838 W at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1838 W at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1838 W at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1838 W at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1838 W at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1838 W at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1838 W at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR

For the sale of Kreuzer 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

