Kreuzer 1838 W (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1838 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1334 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 23, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) No grade (6)