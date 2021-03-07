Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1837 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1837 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Kreuzer 1837 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,147)
  • Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1837 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1333 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place November 23, 2020.

Württemberg Kreuzer 1837 W at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1837 W at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1837 W at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg Kreuzer 1837 W at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg Kreuzer 1837 W at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg Kreuzer 1837 W at auction WAG - July 3, 2016
Seller WAG
Date July 3, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
For the sale of Kreuzer 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

