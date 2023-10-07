Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1836 W (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,147)
- Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1836
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1836 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4329 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place May 27, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
