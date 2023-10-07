Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1836 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1836 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Kreuzer 1836 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,147)
  • Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1836 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4329 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place May 27, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1836 W at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Württemberg Kreuzer 1836 W at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1836 W at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1836 W at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Kreuzer 1836 W at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Kreuzer 1836 W at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Kreuzer 1836 W at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1836 W at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Kreuzer 1836 W at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

