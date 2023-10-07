Kreuzer 1836 W (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1836 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4329 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place May 27, 2016.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) XF (2) VF (1)