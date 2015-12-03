Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1835 W (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,147)
- Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1835
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1835 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2039 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place June 25, 2002.
Сondition
- All companies
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
