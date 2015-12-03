Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1835 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1835 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Kreuzer 1835 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,147)
  • Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1835 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2039 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place June 25, 2002.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • WAG (2)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1835 W at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1835 W at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1835 W at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1835 W at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1835 W at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 8, 2003
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 8, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1835 W at auction Künker - June 25, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

