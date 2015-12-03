Kreuzer 1835 W (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1835 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2039 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place June 25, 2002.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (2)