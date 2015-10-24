Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1834 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1834 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Kreuzer 1834 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,147)
  • Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1834 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4514 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place September 23, 2003.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1834 W at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1834 W at auction Gärtner - October 24, 2015
Seller Gärtner
Date October 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1834 W at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

