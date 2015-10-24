Kreuzer 1834 W (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1834 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4514 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place September 23, 2003.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2)