Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1833 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1833 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Kreuzer 1833 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,147)
  • Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1833 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2137 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Württemberg Kreuzer 1833 W at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1833, we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

