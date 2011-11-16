Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1833 W (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,147)
- Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1833
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1833 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2137 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
