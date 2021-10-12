Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1832 W (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Münzen & Medaillen GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,147)
- Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1832
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1832 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2136 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
