Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1832 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1832 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Kreuzer 1832 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Münzen & Medaillen GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,147)
  • Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1832 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2136 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1832 W at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1832 W at auction Münzen & Medaillen - February 26, 2016
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date February 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1832 W at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1832 W at auction Künker - June 14, 1999
Seller Künker
Date June 14, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
110 DM
Price in auction currency 110 DEM

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1832 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search