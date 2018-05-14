Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1831 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1831 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Kreuzer 1831 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,147)
  • Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1831 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1317 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 30, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1831 W at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Württemberg Kreuzer 1831 W at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1831 W at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

