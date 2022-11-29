Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1829 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1829 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Kreuzer 1829 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,147)
  • Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1829 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1331 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 23, 2020.

  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1829 W at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1829 W at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1829 W at auction Russiancoin - November 28, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1829 W at auction Russiancoin - November 28, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1829 W at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1829 W at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1829 W at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1829 W at auction Russiancoin - February 7, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1829 W at auction Russiancoin - February 7, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

