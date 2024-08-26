Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1826 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1826 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Kreuzer 1826 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,147)
  • Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1826 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1142 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place January 14, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1826 W at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

