Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1824 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1824 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Kreuzer 1824 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,147)
  • Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1824 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1471 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • WAG (2)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1824 W at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1824 W at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1824 W at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price

