Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1818 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1818 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Kreuzer 1818 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,66 - 0,88 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1818 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1171 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 375. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.

Württemberg Kreuzer 1818 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
403 $
Price in auction currency 375 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1818 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1818 at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Württemberg Kreuzer 1818 at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1818 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg Kreuzer 1818 at auction Künker - March 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Württemberg Kreuzer 1818 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg Kreuzer 1818 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1818 at auction Russiancoin - April 5, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 5, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Württemberg Kreuzer 1818 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1818 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Kreuzer 1818 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Württemberg Kreuzer 1818 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1818 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg Kreuzer 1818 at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg Kreuzer 1818 at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1818 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - February 26, 2016
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date February 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Kreuzer 1818 at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1818 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg Kreuzer 1818 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

