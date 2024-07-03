Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1818 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,66 - 0,88 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1818
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1818 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1171 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 375. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.
Сondition
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 5, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date February 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
