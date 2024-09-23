Gulden 1838-1856. Incuse Error (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1838-1856 . Incuse Error. This silver coin from the times of William I. The record price belongs to the lot 28131 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place January 10, 2012.

Сondition VF (1) Condition (slab) VF35 (1) Service NGC (1)