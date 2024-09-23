Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Gulden 1838-1856. Incuse Error (Württemberg, William I)

Variety: Incuse Error

Obverse Gulden 1838-1856 Incuse Error - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Gulden 1838-1856 Incuse Error - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1838-1856
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1838-1856 . Incuse Error. This silver coin from the times of William I. The record price belongs to the lot 28131 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place January 10, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
Württemberg Gulden 1838-1856 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2012
Württemberg Gulden 1838-1856 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2012
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1838 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search