Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Gulden 1856 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Gulden 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Gulden 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1856 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1797 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 390. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (4)
Württemberg Gulden 1856 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1856 at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Württemberg Gulden 1856 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1856 at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Württemberg Gulden 1856 at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Württemberg Gulden 1856 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1856 at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1856 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1856 at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1856 at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1856 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1856 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1856 at auction WAG - March 15, 2015
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1856 at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1856 at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1856 at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - March 12, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1856 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1856 at auction Meister & Sonntag - June 4, 2013
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1856 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search