Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Gulden 1856 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1856
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1856 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1797 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 390. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (5)
- Meister & Sonntag (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (4)
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
12
