Gulden 1855 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1855 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1355 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 475. Bidding took place June 8, 2015.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)