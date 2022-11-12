Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Gulden 1855 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1855
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1855 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1355 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 475. Bidding took place June 8, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
392 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2012
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search