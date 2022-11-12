Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Gulden 1855 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Gulden 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Gulden 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1855 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1355 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 475. Bidding took place June 8, 2015.

Württemberg Gulden 1855 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
392 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Württemberg Gulden 1855 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Württemberg Gulden 1855 at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1855 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1855 at auction Sonntag - June 9, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date June 9, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1855 at auction Heritage - March 21, 2013
Württemberg Gulden 1855 at auction Heritage - March 21, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1855 at auction Künker - October 11, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1855 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2012
Württemberg Gulden 1855 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2012
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1855 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

