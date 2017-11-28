Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Gulden 1854 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Gulden 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Gulden 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1854 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1732 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg Gulden 1854 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Württemberg Gulden 1854 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Württemberg Gulden 1854 at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1854 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search