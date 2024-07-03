Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Gulden 1853 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Gulden 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Gulden 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1853 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place January 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg Gulden 1853 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Württemberg Gulden 1853 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1853 at auction Anticomondo - October 6, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Württemberg Gulden 1853 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1853 at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1853 at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1853 at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1853 at auction Stephen Album - July 15, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1853 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1853 at auction Höhn - June 15, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date June 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1853 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1853 at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1853 at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1853 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search