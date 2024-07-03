Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Gulden 1853 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1853
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1853 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place January 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- UBS (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 15, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
