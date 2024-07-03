Gulden 1853 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1853 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place January 10, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2) XF (6) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) Service PCGS (3)