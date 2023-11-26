Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Gulden 1852 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1852
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1852 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2165 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
