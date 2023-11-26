Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Gulden 1852 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Gulden 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Gulden 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1852 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2165 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg Gulden 1852 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Württemberg Gulden 1852 at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Württemberg Gulden 1852 at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Gulden 1852 at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 12, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1852 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1852 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Gulden 1852 at auction Gärtner - February 25, 2015
Seller Gärtner
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Gulden 1852 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

