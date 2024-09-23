Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Gulden 1851 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1851
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
