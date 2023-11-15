Gulden 1850 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1850 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1136 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 375. Bidding took place July 6, 2020.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (8) XF (2) VF (1)