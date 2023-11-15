Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Gulden 1850 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1850
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1850 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1136 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 375. Bidding took place July 6, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
