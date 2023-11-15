Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Gulden 1850 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Gulden 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Gulden 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1850 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1136 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 375. Bidding took place July 6, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (1)
Württemberg Gulden 1850 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Württemberg Gulden 1850 at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1850 at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1850 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1850 at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1850 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1850 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1850 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1850 at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1850 at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1850 at auction Höhn - December 8, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date December 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1850 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1850 at auction UBS - September 14, 2003
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1850 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search