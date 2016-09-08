Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Gulden 1846 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2120 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place September 7, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Westfälische (1)
Württemberg Gulden 1846 at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

