Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Gulden 1844 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Gulden 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Gulden 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1109 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 10, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
Württemberg Gulden 1844 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Württemberg Gulden 1844 at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Württemberg Gulden 1844 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1844 at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

