Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Gulden 1844 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1844
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1109 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 10, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
