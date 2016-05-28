Gulden 1844 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1109 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 10, 2022.

