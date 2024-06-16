Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Gulden 1843 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1843
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2406 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 13, 2018.
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 10, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
