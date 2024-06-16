Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Gulden 1843 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2406 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 13, 2018.

Württemberg Gulden 1843 at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1843 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 86 EUR
Württemberg Gulden 1843 at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date April 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Württemberg Gulden 1843 at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1843 at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1843 at auction Aurea - June 10, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1843 at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1843 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1843 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1843 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1843 at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1843 at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1843 at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1843 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1843 at auction Russiancoin - December 10, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 10, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1843 at auction Russiancoin - October 15, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 15, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1843 at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1843 at auction Russiancoin - August 20, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1843 at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1843 at auction VL Nummus - July 12, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1843 at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

