Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Gulden 1841 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73694 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 300. Bidding took place November 2, 2023.

Württemberg Gulden 1841 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 3500 RUB
Württemberg Gulden 1841 at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Württemberg Gulden 1841 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1841 at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 19, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1841 at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1841 at auction Solidus Numismatik - December 12, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1841 at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1841 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1841 at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1841 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1841 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1841 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1841 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1841 at auction Aurea - June 11, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date June 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1841 at auction Rauch - May 9, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date May 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1841 at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1841 at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1841 at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1841 at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

