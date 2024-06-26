Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Gulden 1841 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1841
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73694 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 300. Bidding took place November 2, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 3500 RUB
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
