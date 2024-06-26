Gulden 1841 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73694 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 300. Bidding took place November 2, 2023.

