Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Gulden 1839 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1839
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1141 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Сondition
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
465 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
