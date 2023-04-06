Gulden 1839 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1141 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (6) XF (3) F (1)