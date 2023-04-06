Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Gulden 1839 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Gulden 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Gulden 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1141 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Württemberg Gulden 1839 at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 1200 CZK
Württemberg Gulden 1839 at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
465 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Württemberg Gulden 1839 at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1839 at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1839 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 11, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1839 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 4, 2020
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1839 at auction Rauch - September 15, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date September 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1839 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1839 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - May 22, 2016
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date May 22, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1839 at auction Meister & Sonntag - June 4, 2013
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1839 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1839 at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1839 at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1839 at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1839 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search