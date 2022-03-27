Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Gulden 1838 "Type 1838-1856" (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1838
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1838 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1405 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
