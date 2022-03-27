Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Gulden 1838 "Type 1838-1856" (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Gulden 1838 "Type 1838-1856" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Gulden 1838 "Type 1838-1856" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1838 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1405 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • WAG (3)
Württemberg Gulden 1838 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Württemberg Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Württemberg Gulden 1838 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - February 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1838 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search