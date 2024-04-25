Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Gulden 1838 A.D. "Type 1837-1838" (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1838
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1838 with mark A.D.. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1185 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 475. Bidding took place December 5, 2016.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Naumann
Date September 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
