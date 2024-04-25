Gulden 1838 A.D. "Type 1837-1838" (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1838 with mark A.D.. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1185 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 475. Bidding took place December 5, 2016.

