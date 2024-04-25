Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Gulden 1838 A.D. "Type 1837-1838" (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Gulden 1838 A.D. "Type 1837-1838" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Gulden 1838 A.D. "Type 1837-1838" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1838 with mark A.D.. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1185 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 475. Bidding took place December 5, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg Gulden 1838 A.D. at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Württemberg Gulden 1838 A.D. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Württemberg Gulden 1838 A.D. at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Württemberg Gulden 1838 A.D. at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1838 A.D. at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1838 A.D. at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1838 A.D. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1838 A.D. at auction Schulman - October 20, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1838 A.D. at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 5, 2020
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1838 A.D. at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2020
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1838 A.D. at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1838 A.D. at auction Emporium Hamburg - September 8, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1838 A.D. at auction Emporium Hamburg - September 8, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1838 A.D. at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1838 A.D. at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1838 A.D. at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1838 A.D. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1838 A.D. at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1838 A.D. at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1838 A.D. at auction Naumann - September 3, 2017
Seller Naumann
Date September 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1838 A.D. at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1838 A.D. at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1838 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search