Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Gulden 1837 A.D. (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1837
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1837 with mark A.D.. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1790 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 55 CHF
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
