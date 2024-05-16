Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Gulden 1837 A.D. (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Gulden 1837 A.D. - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Gulden 1837 A.D. - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1837 with mark A.D.. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1790 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (3)
Württemberg Gulden 1837 A.D. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Württemberg Gulden 1837 A.D. at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 55 CHF
Württemberg Gulden 1837 A.D. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1837 A.D. at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Gulden 1837 A.D. at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1837 A.D. at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg Gulden 1837 A.D. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1837 A.D. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1837 A.D. at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Gulden 1837 A.D. at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1837 A.D. at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1837 A.D. at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Gulden 1837 A.D. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Gulden 1837 A.D. at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Gulden 1837 A.D. at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Gulden 1837 A.D. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 12, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Gulden 1837 A.D. at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Gulden 1837 A.D. at auction SINCONA - October 17, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1837 A.D. at auction WAG - May 11, 2014
Seller WAG
Date May 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Gulden 1837 A.D. at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Württemberg Gulden 1837 A.D. at auction Meister & Sonntag - June 4, 2013
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

