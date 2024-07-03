Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Gulden 1825 W (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 12,72 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1825
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1825 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1402 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 27, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
