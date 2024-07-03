Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Gulden 1825 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Gulden 1825 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Gulden 1825 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 12,72 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1825 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1402 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 27, 2017.

Württemberg Gulden 1825 W at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Württemberg Gulden 1825 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Württemberg Gulden 1825 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1825 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1825 W at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1825 W at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1825 W at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1825 W at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1825 W at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1825 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1825 W at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1825 W at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1825 W at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1825 W at auction Gärtner - February 7, 2020
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1825 W at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1825 W at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1825 W at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1825 W at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1825 W at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1825 W at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1825 W at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

