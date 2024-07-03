Gulden 1825 W (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1825 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1402 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 27, 2017.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (12) XF (13) VF (18) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (5)

COINSNET (1)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (2)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (5)

Künker (8)

Möller (2)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Sonntag (10)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (6)

Westfälische (1)