Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Gulden 1824 W (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 12,72 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1824
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1824 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1657 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place December 9, 2014.
