Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Gulden 1824 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Gulden 1824 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Gulden 1824 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 12,72 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1824 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1657 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place December 9, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (5)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (17)
  • London Coin Galleries (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Sonntag (15)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (12)
Württemberg Gulden 1824 W at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Württemberg Gulden 1824 W at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Württemberg Gulden 1824 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1824 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1824 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1824 W at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1824 W at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1824 W at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1824 W at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1824 W at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1824 W at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1824 W at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1824 W at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1824 W at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1824 W at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1824 W at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1824 W at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1824 W at auction Frühwald - April 2, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1824 W at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Gulden 1824 W at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Gulden 1824 W at auction Davissons Ltd. - December 7, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

