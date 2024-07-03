Gulden 1824 W (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Gulden 1824 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1657 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place December 9, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (4) AU (17) XF (31) VF (28) F (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (5)

COINSNET (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (5)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (4)

Höhn (2)

Künker (17)

London Coin Galleries (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Naumann (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Sonntag (15)

Teutoburger (4)

UBS (1)

WAG (12)