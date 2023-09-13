Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
6 Kreuzer 1855 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1855
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1855 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1228 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place January 13, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
