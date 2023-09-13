Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1855 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1855 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1228 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place January 13, 2019.

  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Category
Year
