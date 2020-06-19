Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1854 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1854 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1139 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place April 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1854 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1854 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1854 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins 6 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search