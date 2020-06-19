6 Kreuzer 1854 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1854 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1139 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place April 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3)