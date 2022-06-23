Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1853 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1853 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the Sartor Numismatica auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place June 22, 2022.

Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Sartor Numismatica - June 23, 2022
Seller Sartor Numismatica
Date June 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

