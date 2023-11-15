6 Kreuzer 1852 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1852 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2936 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

