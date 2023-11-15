Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

6 Kreuzer 1852 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1852 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2936 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1852 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 170 CZK
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1852 at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1852 at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1852 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

