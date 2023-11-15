Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
6 Kreuzer 1852 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,14 - 2,82 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1852
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 6 Kreuzer 1852 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2936 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (2)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search